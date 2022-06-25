General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

