General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of GE stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

