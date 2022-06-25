GenTrust LLC Grows Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.68% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,768,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.