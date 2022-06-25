GenTrust LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

