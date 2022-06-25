GenTrust LLC Sells 26,662 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

