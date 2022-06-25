GenTrust LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

