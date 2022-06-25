GenTrust LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,692 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

