GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$51.44 Average PT from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

Shares of GFL opened at C$35.27 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$54.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.95. The stock has a market cap of C$12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.8021713 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.52%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.