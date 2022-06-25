Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.87. 747,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.2705302 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,220,858.25.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.