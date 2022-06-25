Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 446.25 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £58.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 454.07. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

