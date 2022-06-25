Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Sells $34,335.00 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.79 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

