GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $44.41 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GMS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 56,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

