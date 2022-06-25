Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

