Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

