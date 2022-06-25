Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.28. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 18,845 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

