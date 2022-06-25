Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $571,585.75 and $339.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

