Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

