Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.27 on Friday. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

