Grin Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $79,871.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,022.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.22 or 0.05657006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00269186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00578847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00536182 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

