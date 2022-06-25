Growth DeFi Price Hits $4.17 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $1.81 million and $11,822.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00019773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

