Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $147.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $146.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

