Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.05. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 24,820 shares.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Grupo México alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.