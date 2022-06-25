Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $32.83 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $77,719.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,437.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.70 or 0.05806176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00275513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00594466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00533008 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 502,455,853 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

