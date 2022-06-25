Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.
