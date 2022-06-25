Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71.95 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $44.96 or 0.00209386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $71.95 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010421 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,888 coins and its circulating supply is 678,331 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

