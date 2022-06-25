HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

