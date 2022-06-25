HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 592,525 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

