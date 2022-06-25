Head to Head Comparison: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) vs. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.6% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -890.51% -34.04% -31.03% Cardiovascular Systems -13.29% -12.43% -9.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 11.99 -$62.46 million ($0.28) -1.49 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.36 -$13.42 million ($0.84) -17.82

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Asensus Surgical and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 3 0 2.33

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.18%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Asensus Surgical.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Asensus Surgical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera for laparoscopic procedures. Its products also comprise instruments and other products, including 3mm diameter instruments, 3mm and 5mm hooks, and articulating instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.