Head to Head Contrast: Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) versus Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Terran Orbital and Momentus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Terran Orbital currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.08%. Momentus has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.55%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Momentus.

Volatility & Risk

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentus has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Momentus N/A -41.64% -20.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terran Orbital and Momentus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Momentus $330,000.00 609.48 $120.65 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Summary

Momentus beats Terran Orbital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

