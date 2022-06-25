HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HSTM opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $644.92 million, a PE ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 26.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

