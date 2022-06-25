Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.