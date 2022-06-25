Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWNK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $206,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.