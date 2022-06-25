HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.52 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 305,266 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £105.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.
About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)
