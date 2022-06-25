HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.52 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 305,266 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £105.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

