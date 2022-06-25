Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Exelon accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

