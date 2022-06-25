Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,512,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $391.25 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

