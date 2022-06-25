Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.99 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

