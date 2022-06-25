Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.73 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.