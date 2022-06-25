Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 6,574 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 246,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

