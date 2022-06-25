HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

HUTCHMED (LON:HCMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.69) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HCM stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.60) on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 656 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.40.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

