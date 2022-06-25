Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRNNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

