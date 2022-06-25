IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 171 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.