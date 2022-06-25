IAM Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,652 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $98.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

