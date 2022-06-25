IAM Advisory LLC Has $18.12 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 7.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

