iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13.80 Per Share

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from iEnergizer’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:IBPO traded up GBX 28 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.27). 65,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.91. The firm has a market cap of £973.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.54. iEnergizer has a 1-year low of GBX 244.98 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 512.31 ($6.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73.
About iEnergizer
