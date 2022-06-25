iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13.80 Per Share

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from iEnergizer’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IBPO traded up GBX 28 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.27). 65,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.91. The firm has a market cap of £973.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.54. iEnergizer has a 1-year low of GBX 244.98 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 512.31 ($6.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

