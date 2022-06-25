Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Purchases C$10,383.12 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) Director John Edward Peller bought 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,383.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,066.22.

Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

