Insider Buying: GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Director Acquires $12,100.00 in Stock

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) Director Randal D. Chase acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $12,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,201.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GOVX opened at $1.26 on Friday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

