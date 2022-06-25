Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Buys $31,185.00 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Susan Watts bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HCI opened at $65.81 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 110,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,815,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 221,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

