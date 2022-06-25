Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $313,557,542.92 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after acquiring an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

