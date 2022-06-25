Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $29,109.72 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $29,109.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,562,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,755.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SVRA stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 77.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

