Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $80,688.80 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $80,688.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $145,803.60.

On Monday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90.

On Thursday, May 5th, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

