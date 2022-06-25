Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $111,156.87 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

